Authorities release name of Des Moines homicide victim

By KTTC Newsroom

Authorities have released the name of a 40-year-old man who was shot to death in a neighborhood west of downtown Des Moines.

Police said in a news release Monday that the victim was Jerry Goff, who lived in Des Moines.

Officers were called about 2:15 a.m. Sunday to a residence to check a report of shots being fired. Officer learned when they arrived that Goff had been driven by a private vehicle to a hospital. Police say Goff died there.

No arrests have been reported. Police say the shooting appears tied to a domestic dispute.

