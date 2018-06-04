Section 1AA Girls Golf - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Section 1AA Girls Golf

Posted:
By Pat Lund, Sports Director
1   Red Wing High School 67-70-92-98  73-77-101-101  679 
2   Lake City High School 74-87-89-91  Did not Advance  341 
3   Kasson-Mantorville High School 86-88-100-104  Did not Advance  378 
 
1 Sophia Yoemans Red Wing High School 11 37-30 40-33 140 STATE
2 Leah Herzog Red Wing High School 11 35-35 40-37 147 STATE
3 Ava Wallerich Lake City High School 10 36-38 38-40 152 STATE
4 Anna Tollefson La Crescent High School 11 43-39 43-41 166 STATE
5 Elizabeth Fagerlind Kasson-Mantorville High School 9 45-41 37-44 167 STATE
6 Marah Rothgarn Lake City High School 10 46-41 41-42 170 STATE
7 Grace Hillemeier Byron High School 12 47-42 45-45 179 STATE
8 Anna Hennessy Lewiston-Altura High School 8 48-44 48-50 190
9 Shelby Maloney Triton High School 11 45-47 47-52 191
10 Olivia Boe Stewartville High School 11 47-44 50-51 192
11 Kristyn Thielbar Cannon Falls 10 45-51 50-48 194
12 Ashton Chandler Red Wing High School 10 50-42 50-53 195 STATE
13 Hannah Keach Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mezeppa 11 49-49 49-50 197
Tatum Lussier Byron High School 12 52-46 49-50 197
15 Makenna Nelson Dover-Eyota High School 11 44-50 52-52 198
16 Ava Bremseth Red Wing High School 9 51-47 51-50 199 STATE
17 Maggie Bahr Cannon Falls 9 48-50 54-48 200
18 Bailie Rocshen Red Wing High School 8 53-47 51-50 201 STATE
Campbell Gunderson Stewartville High School 9 49-48 52-52 201
20 McKenzie Lockhart Cannon Falls 12 53-50 49-51 203
21 Brianna Kelly Lewiston-Altura High School 12 48-51 52-53 204
22 Kelsey Engebose Byron High School 11 53-54 45-53 205
23 Annika Anderson Byron High School 9 55-53 52-50 210
Lexi Reps Lewiston-Altura High School 11 53-50 53-54 210
25 Lauryn Lockhart Cannon Falls 9 50-54 56-53 213
26 Mikayla Courteau Triton High School 11 57-51 56-52 216
27 Morgan Kelly Lewiston-Altura High School 10 55-53 56-55 219
28 Briana Gander Plainview-Elgin-Millville High School 11 54-54 57-55 220
29 Alexa Agin Lewiston-Altura High School 9 49-57 56-59 221
30 Grace Dube Red Wing High School 10 60-54 57-52 223 STATE
