Section 1AA Boys Golf

1   Red Wing High School 67-74-78-80  74-82-85-89  629 
2   Lake City High School 73-76-77-78  Did not Advance  304 
3   Stewartville High School 74-79-84-88  Did not Advance  325 
 
1 Cecil Belisle Red Wing High School 11 33-34 35-39 141 STATE
2 Kyle Hickey Rochester Lourdes High School 11 37-37 36-36 146 STATE
3 Hunter Fjerstad Byron High School 12 37-36 38-36 147 STATE
4 Carter Van Tassel Stewartville High School 12 38-36 39-40 153 STATE
5 Thomas Huettl Lake City High School 12 36-37 41-42 156 STATE
6 Luke Alexander Rochester Lourdes High School 12 45-37 37-39 158 STATE
7 Michael Stoffel Red Wing High School 11 39-39 41-41 160 STATE
8 Jacob Anderson Lewiston-Altura High School 11 38-40 41-44 163
Luke Knudsen Red Wing High School 12 38-36 46-43 163 STATE
10 Addison Bahr Cannon Falls 12 39-41 40-46 166
11 Wyatt Kujath Plainview-Elgin-Millville High School 10 43-38 42-44 167
12 Anthony Cylkowski Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mezeppa 10 44-37 45-44 170
13 Zach Anderson Lewiston-Altura High School 11 48-40 38-45 171
14 Mac DeSutter Red Wing High School 11 42-38 50-43 173 STATE
15 Corbin Avery Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mezeppa 12 41-41 44-48 174
Grant Nutter La Crescent High School 11 47-45 42-40 174
Jacob Smith Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mezeppa 9 44-44 44-42 174
18 Owen Davison La Crescent High School 9 43-42 42-49 176
19 Isaac Illa Cannon Falls 11 41-48 43-45 177
Kole Forsthoffer Byron High School 8 45-47 43-42 177
21 Jack Nelson Kasson-Mantorville High School 8 44-42 45-47 178
Ryan Lemke La Crescent High School 11 41-42 48-47 178
23 Talston Stangler Byron High School 12 47-45 46-43 181
24 Cole Krie Red Wing High School 11 45-52 42-43 182 STATE
25 Carter Lang Lewiston-Altura High School 11 42-49 44-48 183
Kenny Myhre La Crescent High School 11 46-45 45-47 183
Riley Chick Plainview-Elgin-Millville High School 12 46-45 46-46 183
28 Drew Siewert Red Wing High School 12 45-44 50-45 184 STATE
29 Tyler Upham Kasson-Mantorville High School 11 44-44 49-49 186
30 Mason Kelly Lewiston-Altura High School 10 46-45 49-47 187
31 Aaron Lawless Cannon Falls 11 46-45 49-48 188
32 Jeremiah Hines Lewiston-Altura High School 9 42-49 50-54 195
