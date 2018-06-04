Section 1A Girls Golf - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

1   Fillmore Central High School 77-81-96-103  79-80-89-95  700 
2   Caledonia High School 83-89-91-98  82-87-90-93  713 
 
1 Grace Miller Fillmore Central High School 12 35-42 43-37 157 STATE
2 Madison Scheevel Fillmore Central High School 11 38-43 38-41 160 STATE
3 Katrina Paulson Caledonia High School 12 38-45 41-41 165 STATE
4 Rebeckah Schroeder Caledonia High School 12 44-45 43-44 176 STATE
5 Jenna Wiebke Caledonia High School 9 46-45 44-46 181 STATE
6 Taylor Bushman Fillmore Central High School 10 48-48 47-48 191 STATE
Vanessa Hawkins Caledonia High School 10 51-47 47-46 191 STATE
8 Cailey Rindels Fillmore Central High School 12 49-54 40-49 192 STATE
9 Janell Boyum Lanesboro High School 12 51-47 49-47 194 STATE
10 Ally Jilek Caledonia High School 8 49-56 46-50 201
11 Keanna Weedman Fillmore Central High School 9 51-53 49-52 205 STATE
12 Gina Steele Caledonia High School 10 52-51 55-50 208
13 Hailey Lange Fillmore Central High School 10 54-56 48-51 209 STATE
14 Payton Benson Lanesboro High School 10 68-57 46-53 224
15 Peighton Prestemon Lanesboro High School 11 70-66 62-65 263
