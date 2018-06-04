Section 1A Boys Golf - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Section 1A Boys Golf

Posted:
By Pat Lund, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
(KTTC) -
1   Kingsland High School 80-81-95-95  78-83-86-97  695 
2   Blooming Prairie High School 79-86-87-93  83-84-95-97  704 
3   Bethlehem Academy 73-92-94-99  73-85-99-100  715 
 
1 Khrystjan Petersen Bethlehem Academy 11 37-36 38-35 146 STATE
2 Simon Broadwater Kingsland High School 12 39-41 40-38 158 STATE
3 Jake Ressler Blooming Prairie High School 12 37-42 41-42 162 STATE
4 Carter Nevalainen Fillmore Central High School 12 38-41 38-46 163 STATE
5 Wyatt Pruter Kingsland High School 11 37-44 42-41 164 STATE
6 Isiah Reinhart Caledonia High School 9 42-41 41-43 167 STATE
Keegan Bronson Hayfield High School 8 38-42 44-43 167 STATE
8 Colin Jordison Blooming Prairie High School 8 41-46 44-40 171
9 Elliot Smith Bethlehem Academy 9 46-46 42-43 177
10 Jacob Schmitz Southland High School 12 41-46 43-48 178
Logan Dion Southland High School 12 43-44 43-48 178
12 Hayden Lawstuen Lanesboro High School 7 37-52 45-46 180
13 Grant Vikre GMLO Bulldogs 11 41-47 44-49 181
Kollyn Alwes Blooming Prairie High School 9 45-41 46-49 181
Nick Wernimont Kingsland High School 11 44-51 43-43 181 STATE
16 Justin Krumm GMLO Bulldogs 12 41-48 44-49 182
17 Max Schmitz Southland High School 9 44-48 47-45 184
18 Jordan McNamer Rushford-Peterson High School 12 48-42 47-48 185
19 Cole Lewison Southland High School 12 46-47 47-47 187
Taylor Glynn GMLO Bulldogs 8 47-52 45-43 187
21 Ryan Schroeder Caledonia High School 12 44-46 53-46 189
22 Jon Herron Blooming Prairie High School 12 48-46 48-49 191
Max Jech GMLO Bulldogs 12 46-51 46-48 191
24 Austin Behne Blooming Prairie High School 12 47-48 49-48 192
Ethan Koski Hayfield High School 10 44-44 49-55 192
Nate Lund Kingsland High School 10 43-52 45-52 192 STATE
27 Brody Pavel Bethlehem Academy 9 42-52 46-54 194
Nick Mensink Southland High School 12 46-54 44-50 194
29 Clay Schwichtenberg Lanesboro High School 8 47-55 48-46 196
Nick Thompson Blooming Prairie High School 12 47-46 47-56 196
31 Ian Nelson Wabasha-Kellogg High School 10 52-48 46-51 197
32 Kedron Reimers Wabasha-Kellogg High School 9 48-54 46-50 198
Zach Schneider Houston High School 12 52-50 45-51 198
34 Andrew Arndorfer GMLO Bulldogs 12 47-51 55-47 200
35 Jake Fishbaugher Fillmore Central High School 7 49-54 50-49 202
Will Hoskins Caledonia High School 12 48-55 49-50 202
37 Grant Tonjum Bethlehem Academy 8 48-51 49-55 203
Riley Augedahl Caledonia High School 11 46-55 51-51 203
39 Michael Stevens GMLO Bulldogs 12 48-53 48-55 204
40 Cullen Erie Southland High School 11 49-55 50-51 205
41 Ethan Atkinson Rushford-Peterson High School 10 48-55 52-53 208
Owen Gaustad Houston High School 9 50-48 57-53 208
43 Ben Cohen Bethlehem Academy 10 52-63 50-49 214
44 Hunter Jorgensen Kingsland High School 11 56-55 56-49 216 STATE
45 Gregg Hubka Kingsland High School 11 50-55 56-57 218 STATE
46 Joe Dozark Bethlehem Academy 9 68-76 60-64 268
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.