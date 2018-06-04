Athletes of the Week - Hayfield Softball

Last Thursday in Austin, the Hayfield Vikings punched their ticket to Class A State Softball Tournament for the fourth time in a row. They dominated Section 1, outscoring their opponents by a combined 53-4 over four games to advance to the state tournament.

"I'm very proud of our team," Maggie Streightiff said. "We've put in a lot of work over the years, and it's a really good feeling. We have unfinished business at state, and hopefully we can make a run."

Since their four-year run began in 2015, Hayfield has lost just once in their last 20 section games.

"They just feed off of each other, and they know if one person is down the next person can hit them in," said Head Coach Jana Wagner. "It's a major team effort up and down the line."

The Vikings are led by a strong senior core, with 7 players having played on all of the state-bound teams. It's that continuity that has made them so great.

"We've been playing for so long together. We have a bond and we're just having fun out here [on the softball field]," said senior Carrie Rutledge. "If one person messes up, it's like 'Ok, it's fine. We'll get the next one.'"

"We play relaxed in softball," said Streightiff, a fellow senior. "It's our fun sport and we have a lot of fun together. We just stay loose and confident, and when we do that we play well."

A year ago, the Vikings finished fourth at the state tournament, but the team is hungry for more.

"We want to improve, and we want to say 'Oh, we can do better than year,'" Rutledge said. "I think that's what we're pushing for. It is a lot of motivation because we're there, but we want to keep going. We want to get that step further. I think that's our motivation this year. We got to state, and now it's like -- what can we do at state?"

"They're looking for three wins [at state]. They really want to do better," said Wagner.

Their chance at a state title run will begin on Thursday in Mankato, but, for now, the Hayfield Vikings Softball team are this week's KTTC NewsCenter Sports Athletes of the Week.