UPDATE: Swanson announces she's running for governor

UPDATE: Minnesota Attorney General Swanson, after convention setback, jumps into Democratic field running for governor .

PREVIOUS STORY: Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson has called a news conference amid speculation she will jump into the governor's race at the last minute.

Swanson's news conference was planned for 2 p.m. at a downtown Minneapolis hotel.

Swanson spokesman Ben Wogsland said over the weekend that she was considering her options after delegates to the Democratic state convention endorsed another candidate for attorney general. Swanson had passed up a run for governor earlier.

Her entry would add to a Democratic field that already includes state Rep. Erin Murphy and U.S. Rep. Tim Walz. Democrats endorsed Murphy over the weekend.