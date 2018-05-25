Reminder: beware of ticks while enjoying the outdoors

After a long winter, many across Minnesota are itching to spend some time outdoors this Memorial Day weekend.

However, experts warn the closer you get to nature, the closer you get to things like ticks that can cause more problems than your typical bug bite.

Those ticks can often spread things like Lyme Disease, which left untreated can lead to some serious health complications.

Expert say It's always important to check yourself for ticks after hiking or camping. Deer ticks, also known as the blacklegged tick, in particular are the biggest threat because they are known to carry Lyme Disease.

They are most commonly found in shady, wooded areas which is why many state parks warn visitors about venturing off the designated trails.

Park Manager Mark White at the Historic Forestville State Park explains what to do in case you find a tick on your body that has already started to burrow.

"What's recommended is you use is a sharp tweezers and grasp the tick as close to the head as possible and just give a steady pull," said White. "You don't want to try burring with a match and you don't want to try to put chemicals on there. If you're cautious and give a slow, steady pull, usually you'll be able to dislodge it."

To avoid ticks this holiday weekend and for the remainder of the summer, White recommends using deet bug spray, staying on marked trails, and wearing long pants and shirts.

If you think you may have come in contact with a deer tick or were unable to entirely remove any other type of tick, you are encouraged to seek medical attention.