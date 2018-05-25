Minneapolis raises age for buying tobacco to 21 - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Minneapolis raises age for buying tobacco to 21

Posted:
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) -

Minneapolis is raising the age for legally buying tobacco products to 21.

The Minneapolis City Council voted unanimously Friday to raise the legal age for tobacco purchases from 18 to 21. Mayor Jacob Frey signed the ordinance, which takes effect Oct. 1.

Supporters of the new law say a majority of adult smokers started the habit before they turned 21, and that the ordinance will discourage young people from smoking.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports dozens of supporters, many of them young people, erupted in applause in the council chambers following the roll call vote.

The Minnesota Retailers Association opposes the ordinance. The group argues state lawmakers should make such decisions, not local governments.

Several other Minnesota cities have raised the age for buying tobacco to 21.

