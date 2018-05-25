Elected leaders list accomplishments in Rochester

People often look to political leaders to deal with issues in each state. Friday, area legislators came to Rochester to go over everything that's been accomplished in St. Paul this year.



At the Doubletree by Hilton, local elected leaders gathered to talk about legislative accomplishments before a crowd of business leaders. What was discussed was why certain bills were passed and others were vetoed during the legislative session. Some subjects discussed included why the bonding bill is important locally to things like the RCTC Project, school safety in the omnibus bill, and road and bridge repair in southeast Minnesota. Rochester Area Chamber leaders say they're always happy to see elected leaders coming together to do what's best for those they represent.

"I think one of the things we saw today is no matter what side of the aisle our elected officials are on, they're really driven by a commitment to public service. And we appreciate that," says Chamber Interim President Kathleen Harrington, "We applaud that and we'll continue to work with all of them to make sure they understand what is in the interest of the business owners, small employers in this community who provide many, many jobs."

When making predictions for the future of politics, elected leaders at the event were unanimous that there will be no special session called by Governor Dayton, but they also agreed that he will sign the bonding bill.