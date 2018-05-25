Rochester nonprofit looking for help following flood

A local nonprofit organization that helps homeless families had to discard many donated items as they were damaged in the floods.

Family Promise Rochester Day Center's basement was flooded twice in two weeks. The water damage was extensive; dozens of Items were destroyed.

"That's where we store all of our donations" said Family Promise Board President Amy Baker. "So we have a lot of brand new microwaves, brand new toasters, diaper donations, clothes, bedding that's all wet."

Family Promise Rochester helps homeless families by providing them with food and shelter.

The organization helped more than 600 people last year.

"It breaks my heart because people have given of their resources to buy things for families in need, and it's hard to see those things be damaged before they could be used," said Baker. "We're hoping to salvage some of them but some of it's probably not going to make it. And that's...that's hard."

The families living in the home that organization operates out of are staying a local hotel now. The property is considered unlivable until things are cleaned up.

The good news is some of the items can be salvaged, and movers are helping get those things out of the basement and into the garage.

The cost of cleanup is estimated at $5,000.

Right now, the organization doesn't even know what caused the flood, and they're looking for community help in figuring that out, hen fixing the problem.

Those interested in helping can click here.