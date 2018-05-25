Fischbach takes oath as lieutenant governor - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

By Tom Overlie, Anchor/Producer
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota has become a full-time lieutenant governor once more.

Longtime Republican Sen. Michelle Fischbach was sworn in Friday morning to join Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton's administration. Fischbach was thrust into the job automatically in January when Dayton appointed Tina Smith to the U.S. Senate.

But she resisted taking the oath or performing the job's duties for months as she sought to maintain her Senate seat. A Democratic constituent sued her twice challenging the dual roles.

She says that the end of the legislative session changed that calculus.

Fischbach says she expects the lawsuit to be withdrawn later today.
 

