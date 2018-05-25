Two dogs fatally shot after lunging at Mower County deputy

The Mower County Sheriff's Office says a deputy fatally shot two aggressive dogs after they charged at him.

The sheriff's office says the dogs first attacked a man while he was mowing.

Deputies were called to 57285 227th Street in rural Austin where a man was mowing his lawn in the backyard.

The man told deputies three pit bull mix dogs came out of the woods. One of the dogs attacked him, biting his leg. The other two were acting aggressively toward him.

The man says he hit back at the dogs and they backed off.

The man had scratches on his legs but no skin was punctured and he declined medical treatment.

A deputy went to the address of the dog's owners at 57196 225th Street. While there, two dogs ran aggressively toward him.

The sheriff's office says the deputy was forced to draw and discharge his weapons for his safety.

Both dogs were killed.

The owners of the dogs are identified as 36-year-old Jason Brossoit and 37-year-old Melissa Placek. Neither has been cited. The dog owners told our reporter on the scene that they have owned their dogs for 8.5 years and they don't believe they attacked anyone.