Two dogs fatally shot after lunging at Mower County deputy

Baseball is a way of life for John Marshall's Austin Brown. In what feels like the swing of a bat, it's already Senior Night. "It's going to be really tough after the game, just thinking I'm not going to play on this field anymore," says Brown. The soon-to-be graduate is the right fielder for the John Marshall High School Rockets this year. But just one year ago, Austin's senior season seemed out of reach.More >>
After a long winter, many across Minnesota are itching to spend some time outdoors this Memorial Day weekend. However, experts warn the closer you get to nature, the closer you get to things like ticks that can cause more problems than your typical bug bite.More >>
A local nonprofit organization that helps homeless families had to discard many donated items as they were damaged in the floods. Family Promise Rochester Day Center's basement was flooded twice in two weeks. The water damage was extensive; dozens of Items were destroyed.More >>
Minnesota has become a full-time lieutenant governor once more. Longtime Republican Sen. Michelle Fischbach was sworn in Friday morning to join Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton's administration.More >>
John Marshall band director Christopher Jarvis is retiring after 17 years, prompting students and alumni to honor him with a farewell concert.More >>
Iowa health officials say the flu killed more than twice as many residents this past winter as the year before.More >>
Supporters of the new law say a majority of adult smokers started the habit before they turned 21, and that the ordinance will discourage young people from smoking.More >>
Friday, area legislators came to Rochester to go over everything that's been accomplished in St. Paul this year.More >>
The U.S. Senate has confirmed a Minnesota judge as the state's next U.S. Attorney. Erica MacDonald was confirmed as the state's top federal prosecutor on Thursday.More >>
As the saying goes "the heat is on" and it looks like this summer-like spell in our weather is going to hang around all the way through the holiday weekend.More >>
Supporters of the new law say a majority of adult smokers started the habit before they turned 21, and that the ordinance will discourage young people from smoking.More >>
The Mower County Sheriff's Office says a deputy fatally shot two aggressive dogs after they charged at him.More >>
A one vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Northwest Rochester sends the rider to the hospital.More >>
A local nonprofit organization that helps homeless families had to discard many donated items as they were damaged in the floods. Family Promise Rochester Day Center's basement was flooded twice in two weeks. The water damage was extensive; dozens of Items were destroyed.More >>
A man is behind bars for allegedly selling drugs out of a bathroom at a public park. Police say two people reported the activity at Soldiers Field in Rochester around 6:15 Wednesday evening.More >>
