Teen accused of attacking school employee released from jail

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) -

A teenager charged with critically injuring a Minneapolis school staff member has been released from jail without posting bail.

Eighteen-year-old Corey David Burfield is charged with two counts of assault following attack on Mohammed Dukuly, a paraprofessional who was beaten unconscious at Harrison Education Center earlier this week.

Dukuly's condition has improved from critical to serious at Hennepin County Medical Center.

The Star Tribune says District Judge William Koch concluded during Burfield's court appearance Thursday that the teen was not a flight risk. Burfield must submit to electronic home monitoring. The decision to release Burfield without bail was opposed by Dukuly's family and friends who were in the courtroom.

Harrison is an alternative high school for students with severe behavioral or emotional disorders.

