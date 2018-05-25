One vehicle crash involving motorcycle sends rider to hospital - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

One vehicle crash involving motorcycle sends rider to hospital

Posted:
By Stevan Stojanovic, Morning Producer
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A one vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Northwest Rochester sends the rider to the hospital.

The call came in at 12:28 Friday morning. One person on a motorcycle was headed north on Third Avenue Northwest just south of Elton Hills Drive Northwest. 

The person involved was transported to Mayo Clinic Saint Mary's with injuries. 

The extent of the person's injuries is not know at this time. 

