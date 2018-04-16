Byron parents left scratching their heads following controversial school board decision

At tonight's Byron school board meeting, a lot of topics were discussed, but none as passionately about the board's decision to let go a beloved teacher.

It was expected that most of the talk would come from the school's recommended budget adjustment plan for the 2018-19 school year, which the board approved, adjusting the budget by around $530,000, possibly leaving kids with larger class sizes.

But the meeting swiftly became about the board's decision to terminate the contract of a Kindergarten teacher, Mrs. Fitzpatrick.

Parents and fellow teachers piled into the board meeting to show their support for Fitzpatrick and to try to persuade the board to reconsider.

Despite all of their pleas, the board voted 7-1 in favor of not bringing Fitzpatrick back, leaving many in the community in disbelief.

"As a parent of a student in her classroom, I am aware that many letters were written in support of Mrs. Fitzpatrick to the school board, who received them well before today and they had time to review these letters that showed a large amount of support for her. I have a great lack of trust right now for the school board, in that they did not listen," said Byron parent, Leah Tucker.

Following the decision nearly everyone in attendance got up and left, but stayed in the hallway to voice their displeasure to the board regarding their decision.

They say Mrs. Fitzpatrick was a beloved teacher, despite only two years of teaching in the district.