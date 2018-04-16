Upgrades at Rochester International Airport nearing completion

Republican lawmakers are pushing to allow employers to pay their tipped workers lower wages by counting tips in their wages. The so-called tip credit is a familiar proposal in Minnesota.More >>
The Byron school board meeting ended in drama as the board decided to terminate the contract of a beloved teacher.More >>
A former Iowa House lawmaker has been sworn in as a state senator. Annette Sweeney, of Alden, took an oath Monday at the state Capitol. She represents Senate District 25, which is made up of Grundy and Hardin counties, and portions of Butler and Story counties.More >>
Some upgrades a year in the making are nearing completion.More >>
Republican lawmakers are pushing to allow employers to pay their tipped workers lower wages by counting tips in their wages.More >>
As winter continues to drag on in the upper Midwest, the cold isn't just affecting people's moods. It's also hurting pocket books as farmers in the area are seeing a shortage in hay.More >>
The Minnesota Vikings have signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multiyear contract extension.More >>
A Cerro Gordo County jury has convicted a Mason City man of injuring his infant daughter.More >>
According to Rochester police, officers were called at 6 a.m. Sunday for a burglary in progress at an apartment on the 1100 block of 5th Avenue Southeast.More >>
Newly released surveillance video shows a woman in a Florida bar smiling and talking with a fellow patron whom police say she later killed so she could steal her identity. The video released by the Lee County Sheriff's Office shows 56-year-old Lois Riess of Bloomberg Prairie, Minnesota, talking to 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson April 5 at the Smokin' Oyster Brewery in Fort Myers Beach.More >>
According to Rochester police, officers were called at 6 a.m. Sunday for a burglary in progress at an apartment on the 1100 block of 5th Avenue Southeast.More >>
Hundreds of travelers from Minnesota are stranded in Mexico after their weekend flights home on Sun Country Airlines were canceled because of a spring storm and then learned they cannot rebook because the airline has ended seasonal service there.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, the burglary was reported at 7:40 a.m. Sunday at the 3600 block of 85th Street NE, near Oronoco.More >>
Records fell as an April snowstorm blanketed the Upper Midwest.More >>
Firefighters came to the rescue for a group of Minnesota high school students when a blizzard struck during their prom.More >>
Sleet, snow and blowing conditions made for a dangerous weekend out on the roads and emergency crews were busy responding to crashes.More >>
Wind is buffeting cars and trucks on the highways across southeast Minnesota, with the icy road conditions making for a dangerous combination. Snow, wind, freezing rain and icy conditions are forecast through Sunday. MnDOT has closed I-90 west of Blue Earth due to dangerous conditions. Dozens of events have been cancelled or postponed--check KTTC StormCenter before you head out!More >>
