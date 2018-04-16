Athlete of the Week - Brooke Leone, Mayo Girls Lacrosse

Republican lawmakers are pushing to allow employers to pay their tipped workers lower wages by counting tips in their wages. The so-called tip credit is a familiar proposal in Minnesota.More >>
The Byron school board meeting ended in drama as the board decided to terminate the contract of a beloved teacher.More >>
A former Iowa House lawmaker has been sworn in as a state senator. Annette Sweeney, of Alden, took an oath Monday at the state Capitol. She represents Senate District 25, which is made up of Grundy and Hardin counties, and portions of Butler and Story counties.More >>
Some upgrades a year in the making are nearing completion.More >>
Republican lawmakers are pushing to allow employers to pay their tipped workers lower wages by counting tips in their wages.More >>
As winter continues to drag on in the upper Midwest, the cold isn't just affecting people's moods. It's also hurting pocket books as farmers in the area are seeing a shortage in hay.More >>
The Minnesota Vikings have signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multiyear contract extension.More >>
A Cerro Gordo County jury has convicted a Mason City man of injuring his infant daughter.More >>
According to Rochester police, officers were called at 6 a.m. Sunday for a burglary in progress at an apartment on the 1100 block of 5th Avenue Southeast.More >>
