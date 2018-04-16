Athlete of the Week - Brooke Leone, Mayo Girls Lacrosse

It's been a cold start to the high school spring sports season in Southeastern Minnesota, but don't tell that to Mayo Spartan Senior Brook Leone. Leone set a Mayo High School record with 8 goals in the Spartans game against Mankato last Thursday. She even forgot how many goals she had scored.

"I was more excited about the fact that I had scored a behind-the-back goal," Leone said. "I haven't done that before. I kind of started losing track after scoring a lot of goals, and I just tried to have fun with it."

Mayo Head Coach Nikki Anglin was not surprised Brooke broke the school record.

"Brooke brings it everyday, every minute, every drill, every practice, " said Anglin. "She's more than 100%, so not shocked that it was Brooke. She doesn't give up. She works her tail off, and, with that work, it's not surprising she gets the results she gets."

Leone is a natural born scorer. In the winter, she helped lead the Spartans Hockey team to a 20 win season, and scored 24 goals in their first 16 games. She thinks her hockey skills help her with lacrosse.

"Having a stick in your hands -- no matter what type of stick it is, whether it's towards the ground or up in the air -- really helps out a lot in your ball control and in your puck handling abilities," Leone said. "And if you have more control over everything, it's a lot easier to do other aspects of the game."

Next fall, Brooke will attend Hamline University in St. Paul, where she will play both hockey and lacrosse.

"She is going to go far in life, whether it's sports or in general, and I just wish her all the best," said Anglin. "She has got a huge heart. She is kind, caring, and supportive of everybody else, and so humble. For the skills she has, she is a humble kid."

Brooke Leone, of the Mayo Spartans Lacrosse team, is this week's KTTC NewsCenter Sports Athlete of the Week.

