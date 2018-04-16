Jury convicts Mason City man of injuring infant daughter

Despite Minnesota's all-white landscape, it's time to think Green. EathFest returns to Rochester for the fourth year, featuring 20 events throughout the week to encourage sustainable activity. This year's theme is "Water....every drop counts." The celebration kicks off Monday morning at the Government Center, where the Mayor will issue a proclamation. Earthfest culminates with the day-long Earthfest Expo this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at th...