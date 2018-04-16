Jury convicts Mason City man of injuring infant daughter - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Jury convicts Mason City man of injuring infant daughter

By Tom Overlie, Anchor/Producer
MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) - A Cerro Gordo County jury has convicted a Mason City man of injuring his infant daughter.

28-year-old Jeremy Rose was found guilty Monday of child endangerment resulting in serious injury.

Rose was arrested after officers and medics were called the night of June 22 to help the baby, who was having difficulty breathing.

Prosecutors say he'd violently shaken the tiny girl.
 

