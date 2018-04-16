Jury convicts Mason City man of injuring infant daughter

The Minnesota Vikings have signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multiyear contract extension.More >>
A Cerro Gordo County jury has convicted a Mason City man of injuring his infant daughter.More >>
According to Rochester police, officers were called at 6 a.m. Sunday for a burglary in progress at an apartment on the 1100 block of 5th Avenue Southeast.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, the burglary was reported at 7:40 a.m. Sunday at the 3600 block of 85th Street NE, near Oronoco.More >>
Newly released surveillance video shows a woman in a Florida bar smiling and talking with a fellow patron whom police say she later killed so she could steal her identity. The video released by the Lee County Sheriff's Office shows 56-year-old Lois Riess of Bloomberg Prairie, Minnesota, talking to 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson April 5 at the Smokin' Oyster Brewery in Fort Myers Beach.More >>
Sleet, snow and blowing conditions made for a dangerous weekend out on the roads and emergency crews were busy responding to crashes.More >>
Hundreds of travelers from Minnesota are stranded in Mexico after their weekend flights home on Sun Country Airlines were canceled because of a spring storm and then learned they cannot rebook because the airline has ended seasonal service there.More >>
Despite Minnesota's all-white landscape, it's time to think Green. EathFest returns to Rochester for the fourth year, featuring 20 events throughout the week to encourage sustainable activity. This year's theme is "Water....every drop counts." The celebration kicks off Monday morning at the Government Center, where the Mayor will issue a proclamation. Earthfest culminates with the day-long Earthfest Expo this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at th...More >>
A North Dakota National Guard unit that was called to duty in the nation's capital has been formally welcomed home.More >>
Newly released surveillance video shows a woman in a Florida bar smiling and talking with a fellow patron whom police say she later killed so she could steal her identity. The video released by the Lee County Sheriff's Office shows 56-year-old Lois Riess of Bloomberg Prairie, Minnesota, talking to 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson April 5 at the Smokin' Oyster Brewery in Fort Myers Beach.More >>
According to Rochester police, officers were called at 6 a.m. Sunday for a burglary in progress at an apartment on the 1100 block of 5th Avenue Southeast.More >>
Hundreds of travelers from Minnesota are stranded in Mexico after their weekend flights home on Sun Country Airlines were canceled because of a spring storm and then learned they cannot rebook because the airline has ended seasonal service there.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, the burglary was reported at 7:40 a.m. Sunday at the 3600 block of 85th Street NE, near Oronoco.More >>
Firefighters came to the rescue for a group of Minnesota high school students when a blizzard struck during their prom.More >>
Sleet, snow and blowing conditions made for a dangerous weekend out on the roads and emergency crews were busy responding to crashes.More >>
Wind is buffeting cars and trucks on the highways across southeast Minnesota, with the icy road conditions making for a dangerous combination. Snow, wind, freezing rain and icy conditions are forecast through Sunday. MnDOT has closed I-90 west of Blue Earth due to dangerous conditions. Dozens of events have been cancelled or postponed--check KTTC StormCenter before you head out!More >>
