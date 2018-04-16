Weekend crashes keep emergency responders busy - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Weekend crashes keep emergency responders busy

Posted:
(KTTC) -

Sleet, snow and blowing conditions made for a dangerous weekend out on the roads and emergency crews were busy responding to crashes.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office reports that between 3 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to 3 property accidents, 3 injury accidents and 20 traffic hazards like people going into the ditch.

The State Patrol says that between Friday morning and 4:30 Sunday afternoon, troopers responded to 558 crashes statewide; 64 of the accidents resulted in an injury.

The State Patrol also reports 1058 vehicle spin outs &  20 jackknifed semis.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.