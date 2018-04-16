Vehicle stolen in burglary near Oronoco, later found in St. Paul, deputies say

According to Rochester police, officers were called at 6 a.m. Sunday for a burglary in progress at an apartment on the 1100 block of 5th Avenue Southeast.More >>
According to Rochester police, officers were called at 6 a.m. Sunday for a burglary in progress at an apartment on the 1100 block of 5th Avenue Southeast.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, the burglary was reported at 7:40 a.m. Sunday at the 3600 block of 85th Street NE, near Oronoco.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, the burglary was reported at 7:40 a.m. Sunday at the 3600 block of 85th Street NE, near Oronoco.More >>
Records fell as an April snowstorm blanketed the Upper Midwest.More >>
Records fell as an April snowstorm blanketed the Upper Midwest.More >>
Newly released surveillance video shows a woman in a Florida bar smiling and talking with a fellow patron whom police say she later killed so she could steal her identity. The video released by the Lee County Sheriff's Office shows 56-year-old Lois Riess of Bloomberg Prairie, Minnesota, talking to 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson April 5 at the Smokin' Oyster Brewery in Fort Myers Beach.More >>
Newly released surveillance video shows a woman in a Florida bar smiling and talking with a fellow patron whom police say she later killed so she could steal her identity. The video released by the Lee County Sheriff's Office shows 56-year-old Lois Riess of Bloomberg Prairie, Minnesota, talking to 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson April 5 at the Smokin' Oyster Brewery in Fort Myers Beach.More >>
Sleet, snow and blowing conditions made for a dangerous weekend out on the roads and emergency crews were busy responding to crashes.More >>
Sleet, snow and blowing conditions made for a dangerous weekend out on the roads and emergency crews were busy responding to crashes.More >>
Hundreds of travelers from Minnesota are stranded in Mexico after their weekend flights home on Sun Country Airlines were canceled because of a spring storm and then learned they cannot rebook because the airline has ended seasonal service there.More >>
Hundreds of travelers from Minnesota are stranded in Mexico after their weekend flights home on Sun Country Airlines were canceled because of a spring storm and then learned they cannot rebook because the airline has ended seasonal service there.More >>
Despite Minnesota's all-white landscape, it's time to think Green. EathFest returns to Rochester for the fourth year, featuring 20 events throughout the week to encourage sustainable activity. This year's theme is "Water....every drop counts." The celebration kicks off Monday morning at the Government Center, where the Mayor will issue a proclamation. Earthfest culminates with the day-long Earthfest Expo this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at th...More >>
Despite Minnesota's all-white landscape, it's time to think Green. EathFest returns to Rochester for the fourth year, featuring 20 events throughout the week to encourage sustainable activity. This year's theme is "Water....every drop counts." The celebration kicks off Monday morning at the Government Center, where the Mayor will issue a proclamation. Earthfest culminates with the day-long Earthfest Expo this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at th...More >>
A North Dakota National Guard unit that was called to duty in the nation's capital has been formally welcomed home.More >>
A North Dakota National Guard unit that was called to duty in the nation's capital has been formally welcomed home.More >>
Firefighters came to the rescue for a group of Minnesota high school students when a blizzard struck during their prom.More >>
Firefighters came to the rescue for a group of Minnesota high school students when a blizzard struck during their prom.More >>
Wind is buffeting cars and trucks on the highways across southeast Minnesota, with the icy road conditions making for a dangerous combination. Snow, wind, freezing rain and icy conditions are forecast through Sunday. MnDOT has closed I-90 west of Blue Earth due to dangerous conditions. Dozens of events have been cancelled or postponed--check KTTC StormCenter before you head out!More >>
Wind is buffeting cars and trucks on the highways across southeast Minnesota, with the icy road conditions making for a dangerous combination. Snow, wind, freezing rain and icy conditions are forecast through Sunday. MnDOT has closed I-90 west of Blue Earth due to dangerous conditions. Dozens of events have been cancelled or postponed--check KTTC StormCenter before you head out!More >>
According to Rochester police, officers were called at 6 a.m. Sunday for a burglary in progress at an apartment on the 1100 block of 5th Avenue Southeast.More >>
According to Rochester police, officers were called at 6 a.m. Sunday for a burglary in progress at an apartment on the 1100 block of 5th Avenue Southeast.More >>
Wind is buffeting cars and trucks on the highways across southeast Minnesota, with the icy road conditions making for a dangerous combination. Snow, wind, freezing rain and icy conditions are forecast through Sunday. MnDOT has closed I-90 west of Blue Earth due to dangerous conditions. Dozens of events have been cancelled or postponed--check KTTC StormCenter before you head out!More >>
Wind is buffeting cars and trucks on the highways across southeast Minnesota, with the icy road conditions making for a dangerous combination. Snow, wind, freezing rain and icy conditions are forecast through Sunday. MnDOT has closed I-90 west of Blue Earth due to dangerous conditions. Dozens of events have been cancelled or postponed--check KTTC StormCenter before you head out!More >>
Mother Nature doesn't care what the calendar says; if the weather is expected to be cold, rainy and windy in April, then that's the way it's going to be. Snow and ice made driving conditions difficult for drivers in Rochester. The Minnesota Department of Transportation reports this all began late Friday night and will continue for much of the weekend.More >>
Mother Nature doesn't care what the calendar says; if the weather is expected to be cold, rainy and windy in April, then that's the way it's going to be. Snow and ice made driving conditions difficult for drivers in Rochester. The Minnesota Department of Transportation reports this all began late Friday night and will continue for much of the weekend.More >>
Hundreds of travelers from Minnesota are stranded in Mexico after their weekend flights home on Sun Country Airlines were canceled because of a spring storm and then learned they cannot rebook because the airline has ended seasonal service there.More >>
Hundreds of travelers from Minnesota are stranded in Mexico after their weekend flights home on Sun Country Airlines were canceled because of a spring storm and then learned they cannot rebook because the airline has ended seasonal service there.More >>
The Minnesota State High School League is trying to help baseball and softball teams that have been frustrated by the state's never-ending winter-like weather by modifying the rules to allow for more games in a shorter season. Minnesota Public Radio reports that the temporary rule will allow teams to play two five-inning games in a day instead of just one seven-inning game.More >>
The Minnesota State High School League is trying to help baseball and softball teams that have been frustrated by the state's never-ending winter-like weather by modifying the rules to allow for more games in a shorter season. Minnesota Public Radio reports that the temporary rule will allow teams to play two five-inning games in a day instead of just one seven-inning game.More >>
Firefighters came to the rescue for a group of Minnesota high school students when a blizzard struck during their prom.More >>
Firefighters came to the rescue for a group of Minnesota high school students when a blizzard struck during their prom.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, the burglary was reported at 7:40 a.m. Sunday at the 3600 block of 85th Street NE, near Oronoco.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, the burglary was reported at 7:40 a.m. Sunday at the 3600 block of 85th Street NE, near Oronoco.More >>
With snow blanketing our region and temperatures in the 20s, families spent the day sledding at Judd Park.More >>
With snow blanketing our region and temperatures in the 20s, families spent the day sledding at Judd Park.More >>