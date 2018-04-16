Vehicle stolen in burglary near Oronoco, later found in St. Paul, deputies say

Deputies are called when a burglary is reported near Oronoco.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, the burglary was reported at 7:40 a.m. Sunday at the 3600 block of 85th Street NE, near Oronoco. Further into the investigation, it was determined that the burglary took place between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday.

The burglar allegedly stole the victim's 2003 Ford Expedition. The vehicle had chrome rims, trim, and door handles.

The victim, a 36 year old woman, told authorities, she knew who stole the vehicle. She also believes the man had the keys to her residence.

There were also several witnesses that said they saw a man drive the vehicle away.

The vehicle was later found at 9:30 a.m. by St. Paul police in Ramsey County. Police said the keys were there and the engine had fire damage.

No suspect has been arrested.