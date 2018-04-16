Earthfest returns, helping us think Spring - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Earthfest returns, helping us think Spring

By Jacob Murphey, Anchor/Producer
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Despite Minnesota's all-white landscape, it's time to think Green. 

EarthFest returns to Rochester for the fourth year, featuring 20 events throughout the week to encourage sustainable activity. 

This year's theme is "Water....every drop counts." The celebration kicks off Monday morning at the Government Center, where the Mayor will issue a proclamation. Earthfest culminates with the day-long Earthfest Expo this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the RCTC Fieldhouse.

For a full listing of the week's events, click here


 

