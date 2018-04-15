Some Rochester residents embracing the snow by sledding

When life gives you snow, get out the sleds.

Thats at least what some Rochester residents did Sunday afternoon following the snowstorm.

With snow blanketing our region and temperatures in the 20's, families spent the day sledding at Judd Park.

While some tell us they were less enthusiastic about the latest round of wintry weather slamming the region mid-April, we also found a number of folks out enjoying this blast of winter in April.

"Thursday, it was like 50 degrees and super nice, and then now it just, there's like multiple inches of snow on the ground and super cold," said Bryan Chen of Rochester. "It's fun to like play around, just like, it's kinda annoying because we've already had it for so long.

