Minnesota sports league changes rule because of cold weather

The Minnesota State High School League is trying to help baseball and softball teams that have been frustrated by the state's never-ending winter-like weather by modifying the rules to allow for more games in a shorter season.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that the temporary rule will allow teams to play two five-inning games in a day instead of just one seven-inning game.

League Executive Director Erich Martens says the league is about two weeks into the season and very few games have been played.

Baseball and softball fields can sometimes require a week or two of warm, dry weather before they're usable.

Martens says the rule modification was also implemented in 2013 and 2014 because of snowy weather.

Martens says the spring track and field season may also be impacted by the weather.