Rochester synagogue celebrates visiting patients

People from across the country visit Rochester to receive care at the Mayo Clinic and the B'nai Israel Synagogue celebrated those guests Saturday night with their annual "L'chaim to life" gala.

Each year they honor a former Mayo patient who visited their temple while receiving treatment.

This year's honoree is Jeff Stone, a cancer survivor from Dallas, Texas and a frequent visitor to the Synagogue during his time in Rochester.

He says the members of the church helped him get through a difficult time.

"When we lived up here, my wife, my daughter and I, in the summer of '16, we became familiar with the B'nai Israel Synagogue and they really opened up their doors and their hearts to us as a new family in Rochester. So that really helped us get acclimated in the city a little more and make more friends," said Stone.

At Saturday night's event was a small fundraiser to help the synagogue continue its mission and welcome more visitors to Rochester like the Stones.