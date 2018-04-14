Winter storm hits Rochester

Mother Nature doesn't care what the calendar says; if the weather is expected to be cold, rainy and windy in April, then that's the way it's going to be. Snow and ice made driving conditions difficult for drivers in Rochester. The Minnesota Department of Transportation reports this all began late Friday night and will continue for much of the weekend.More >>
Wind is buffeting cars and trucks on the highways across southeast Minnesota, with the icy road conditions making for a dangerous combination. Snow, wind, freezing rain and icy conditions are forecast through Sunday. MnDOT has closed I-90 west of Blue Earth due to dangerous conditions. Dozens of events have been cancelled or postponed--check KTTC StormCenter before you head out!
President Donald Trump is asking for a "prayer for our noble warriors" as he concludes his remarks announcing strikes on targets associated with the Syrian chemical weapons program. Trump announced the strikes, in coordination with France and Britain, from the White House Friday night. He said the three nations have "marshaled their righteous power." Trump is also offering prayers for the Middle East and for the United States.
An Iowa city is reviewing its animal control policies and suspending its practice of trapping and fatally shooting feral cats. City administrator Mike Palmer says Jefferson has had feral cat colonies for years. The city usually supplies traps to residents and businesses, and police then kill the captured cats.
The annual walk of remembrance for the gift of life transplant house had to be moved inside because of the rain, but that didn't make it any less emotional. Much like the weather Friday, there wasn't a dry eye in the room that afternoon. Since the 4th annual walk was indoors more people were able to come and be a part of the celebration.
One of Mabel's most book-savvy residents has reached a big milestone, 90 years of life. To celebrate her big day, the city of Mabel threw a party for all to attend.
A homicide investigation that started in Blooming Prairie is now a nation-wide search. The search is ongoing for the 56 year old, with the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, Lee County Sheriff's Office in Florida and the U.S. Marshals all looking for her. The search covered Minnesota, Iowa, Florida, Louisiana and Corpus Christi, Texas.
Some Pine Island residents are wondering about tornado sirens going off Thursday night, but emergency officials say there's nothing to be excited about.
MPR said Friday it will pay Keillor $275,000 for limited, non-exclusive rights to those shows for three years as well as Keillor's "The Writer's Almanac," a short daily offering that featured Keillor reading poetry and literary bits.
The rescheduled game will be announced at a later date.
A homicide investigation that started in Blooming Prairie is now a nation-wide search. The search is ongoing for the 56 year old, with the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, Lee County Sheriff's Office in Florida and the U.S. Marshals all looking for her. The search covered Minnesota, Iowa, Florida, Louisiana and Corpus Christi, Texas.
Wind is buffeting cars and trucks on the highways across southeast Minnesota, with the icy road conditions making for a dangerous combination. Snow, wind, freezing rain and icy conditions are forecast through Sunday. MnDOT has closed I-90 west of Blue Earth due to dangerous conditions. Dozens of events have been cancelled or postponed--check KTTC StormCenter before you head out!
UPDATE: The Dodge County Sheriff's office said 2nd Degree Murder charges are now pending against Lois Riess for the murder of her husband David Riess in Blooming Prairie. Sheriff Scott Rose said the 2005 Cadillac Escalade that Lois Riess was believed to have been driving was found earlier this week in Florida. Investigators believe she now could be driving a stolen white 2005 Acura TL with Florida license plate Y37TAA.
The annual walk of remembrance for the gift of life transplant house had to be moved inside because of the rain, but that didn't make it any less emotional. Much like the weather Friday, there wasn't a dry eye in the room that afternoon. Since the 4th annual walk was indoors more people were able to come and be a part of the celebration.
President Donald Trump is asking for a "prayer for our noble warriors" as he concludes his remarks announcing strikes on targets associated with the Syrian chemical weapons program. Trump announced the strikes, in coordination with France and Britain, from the White House Friday night. He said the three nations have "marshaled their righteous power." Trump is also offering prayers for the Middle East and for the United States.
Some Pine Island residents are wondering about tornado sirens going off Thursday night, but emergency officials say there's nothing to be excited about.
Details on how the collision happened have not yet been released. We do know the woman was conscious and talking when ambulance took her to the hospital.
Live streaming video from KTTC.com! (Live video provided when available. Stream may not be active at time of visit.)More >>
