Winter storm hits Rochester

Mother Nature doesn't care what the calendar says; if the weather is expected to be cold, rainy and windy in April, then that's the way it's going to be.

Snow and ice made driving conditions difficult for drivers in Rochester.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reports this all began late Friday night and will continue for much of the weekend.

The National Weather Service forecasts snow, freezing rain and strong winds gusting as high as 40 miles per hour.

It also issued a Winter Storm Warning that includes Freeborn, Steele, Rice and Goodhue Counties. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Olmsted, Mower, Fillmore, Houston, Dodge, Winona and Wabasha counties.

Snow accumulations of four to eight inches are likely in our area, weather to the west and north is expected to be worse with possibly 12 or more inches and blizzard like conditions.

MnDOT reports difficult driving conditions are expected in much of the state on Saturday and Sunday, and reminds motorists to drive with caution.

MnDOT snowplow operators will be working during the storm and afterward to clean up.

Motorists should remember to be on the lookout for snowplows, which turn or exit frequently and often with little warning. Stay back at least ten car lengths behind the plow and do not drive into a snow cloud.

Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions.Turn on your headlights, turn off cruise control and wear your seat belt.

