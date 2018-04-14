People digging out after heavy snowfall

Our rough, winter-like weather continues today as the storm system that brought heavy snow to the area over the weekend slowly pulls away to the east, leaving behind gusty winds and a few snowflakes for our Monday. While the accumulation has come to an end, we'll still have to deal with a few flurries through much of the morning with drier, brighter skies in store for the afternoon as sunshine begins to break through at times. High temperatures will be in the lower 30s with northwest winds occasionally reaching 25 miles per hour keeping wind chills in the single digits and teens and causing some blowing snow.

We'll get a nice break from wind and snow Tuesday as high pressure brings quiet sunshine. High temperatures will be about 20 degrees below normal, but at least we'll get a chance to relax between storm systems.

The next storm system to take aim on the area will arrive late Tuesday night, bringing an icy mixture in the early morning hours before changing to mainly snow. There may be a few bursts of heavy snow through the day, yielding an inch per hour of accumulation Wednesday, helping totals reach three to six inches of accumulation for a big portion of the area. A Winter Storm Watch has already been posted for Wednesday because of the potentially difficult travel conditions.

After Wednesday, our weather will get much better in a hurry. Look for sunshine and highs in the lower 40s Thursday and Friday with mid and upper 40s over the weekend and there may even be some 50s in store for next week while our weather looks quite a bit drier and quieter.

The winter storm making parts of Minnesota miserable has lessened in its intensity Sunday morning, but icy road conditions are still challenging drivers in most areas.

Snow, wind, freezing rain and icy conditions are forecast for our region through Sunday.

MnDOT has closed I-90 west of Blue Earth due to dangerous conditions.

"Westbound I-90 motorists are being warned of the closure through multiple digital message boards on the interstate from Dresbach Bridge west to give motorists enough warning to make changes to their travel plans," said Anne Meyer, MnDOT Public Affairs Coordinator.

Dozens of events have been cancelled or postponed--check KTTC StormCenter before you head out!

MnDOT has put cameras on many of its snow plows--you can see what road conditions are like before you head out here.

Here's the updated weekend outlook from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt:

"Good Saturday morning! A large, slow-moving storm system is bringing winter is back to the area with a vengeance this weekend. We've already had just about every precipitation type possible and more changeable weather is on the way. Look for a little sleet this morning mixing with snow at times before we see an overall change to snow in the afternoon hours. It looks like accumulation today will be in a two to five inch range with strong northeast winds doing what they can to blow it around, making for terrible travel conditions. Northeast Iowa will see a longer stretch of that wintry mixture, so less snow is expected there. Temperatures will be steady in the upper 20s to around 30 with wind chill levels in the teens.



Snow will continue through tonight with an additional two to four inches of accumulation and more of those raw winds that will gust to 30 miles per hour. Low temperatures will be in the lower 20s with wind chills in the single digits (It's still April, right???)



Sunday will feature occasional light snow with slightly lighter, less obnoxious north winds and high temperatures will be around 30. Wind chills will be in the teens through the day with one to three inches of accumulation.



We'll have sunshine Monday with afternoon temperatures in the upper 30s followed by mid 40s Tuesday.



A storm system Wednesday will bring a chance for a little morning snow with a change to rain in the afternoon and high temperatures will be near 40 degrees. A minor coating of snow is possible early, but it's a bit too early to say with any certainty right now.



After sunshine and low 40s Thursday, another storm system will bring rain, just rain late Friday and Saturday and high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.



In the meantime, be safe in this snowy, sloppy weather and have a great weekend!"