Iowa city suspends policy allowing police to kill feral cats

JEFFERSON, Iowa (AP) -

An Iowa city is reviewing its animal control policies and suspending its practice of trapping and fatally shooting feral cats.

City administrator Mike Palmer says Jefferson has had feral cat colonies for years. The city usually supplies traps to residents and businesses, and police then kill the captured cats.

Palmer says the officers are trained to recognize when cats are wild and that the department kills about one cat a month.

City Councilman Matt Wetrich says the city is looking to temporarily house up to 30 cats, pending the policy review.

Animal Rescue League of Iowa officials say they're working with the city to find better solutions, such as trapping and neutering.

Jefferson is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Des Moines.

