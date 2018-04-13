Gift of Life Walk of Remembrance not hindered by unpleasant weat - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Gift of Life Walk of Remembrance not hindered by unpleasant weather

By Francisco Almenara-Dumur
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

The annual walk of remembrance for the gift of life transplant house had to be moved inside because of the rain, but that didn't make it any less emotional. 

Much like the weather Friday, there wasn't a dry eye in the room that afternoon. 

Since the 4th annual walk was indoors more people were able to come and be a part of the celebration. 

Those in attendance were either recipients of lifesaving organs or the families of donors. 

Among the recipients was one of the speakers who got a new heart nearly a year ago. 

He told his story and wanted to give hope to people whose shoes he was in not long ago. 

He said the importance of an event like this could not be understated.

"When you get into this as a patient or as a donor or as a donor family, you don't know what it's going to be like, you have no idea what is down the road, you're just focusing on what's happening now," Jon Lurie, a heart transplant recipient, said. "So this is a down the road kind of an event where you can reflect and the reflection on this whole transplant experience is incredibly powerful." 

In Minnesota 63 percent of people are registered organ donors, 11 percent higher than the national average. 

But even with that high amount, there is still immense need. 

With April being national donate life month, organizers hoped to be able to reduce that need as much as possible. 

  • President Trump says airstrikes on Syria underway

    President Donald Trump is asking for a "prayer for our noble warriors" as he concludes his remarks announcing strikes on targets associated with the Syrian chemical weapons program. Trump announced the strikes, in coordination with France and Britain, from the White House Friday night. He said the three nations have "marshaled their righteous power." Trump is also offering prayers for the Middle East and for the United States. 

  • Rough weekend weather arrives

    Get ready for a busy next 48 hours as a powerful, spring storm system takes aim at the Upper Midwest.

  • Iowa city suspends policy allowing police to kill feral cats

    An Iowa city is reviewing its animal control policies and suspending its practice of trapping and fatally shooting feral cats. City administrator Mike Palmer says Jefferson has had feral cat colonies for years. The city usually supplies traps to residents and businesses, and police then kill the captured cats.

