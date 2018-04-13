Gift of Life Walk of Remembrance not hindered by unpleasant weather

The annual walk of remembrance for the gift of life transplant house had to be moved inside because of the rain, but that didn't make it any less emotional.

Much like the weather Friday, there wasn't a dry eye in the room that afternoon.

Since the 4th annual walk was indoors more people were able to come and be a part of the celebration.

Those in attendance were either recipients of lifesaving organs or the families of donors.

Among the recipients was one of the speakers who got a new heart nearly a year ago.

He told his story and wanted to give hope to people whose shoes he was in not long ago.

He said the importance of an event like this could not be understated.

"When you get into this as a patient or as a donor or as a donor family, you don't know what it's going to be like, you have no idea what is down the road, you're just focusing on what's happening now," Jon Lurie, a heart transplant recipient, said. "So this is a down the road kind of an event where you can reflect and the reflection on this whole transplant experience is incredibly powerful."

In Minnesota 63 percent of people are registered organ donors, 11 percent higher than the national average.

But even with that high amount, there is still immense need.

With April being national donate life month, organizers hoped to be able to reduce that need as much as possible.