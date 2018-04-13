Mabel librarian celebrates milestone birthday

One of Mabel's most book-savvy residents has reached a big milestone, 90 years of life.

To celebrate her big day, the city of Mabel threw her a party for all to attend.

"Every birthday is special I guess," said Donna Johnson, Director of the Mabel Public Library.

Even though her birthday was on April 8th, the long time Mabel resident spent Friday celebrating her 90th birthday with family and friends.

"When I was your age, looking at 90, I thought 'Oh gosh that's a long ways I'll never make it.' But now looking back, it looks like 'Huh, that was a short trip.'," said Johnson.

Johnson retired from teaching in June of 1994 and by that August she began working at the Mabel Public Library where she has been ever since; but she doesn't consider any of it to be work.

"I just come over here and have a good time," said Johnson.

Her day-to-day tasks at the library are about what you might expect, but they still bring joy to Johnson.

"I love it when somebody comes in and needs a book that they haven't been able to locate," said Johnson. "I just know where it is!"

When she's not working at the library, Johnson likes to knit and crochet, along with staying active in the community.

"I attend as many of the home games up there at school," said Johnson. "And somebody said 'Well I suppose you have grandchildren.' No I don't have, I haven't had grandchildren in our school since a long time ago. But I like to go, I like to keep up with the kids."

Johnson credits good genes, physical activity, and broccoli to her long life.

"Your diet, I suppose, makes a difference, but I don't even have an aspirin in the house," said Johnson.

At 90 years young, Donna Johnson does not plan on slowing down.

"I just love life, I love the people I'm serving, and it's sure fun to keep up with the kids," said Johnson.