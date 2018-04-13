Search for homicide suspect now nation-wide

A homicide investigation that started in Blooming Prairie is now a nation-wide search.

The search is ongoing for 56-year-old Lois Riess, with the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, Lee County Sheriff's Office in Florida and the U.S. Marshals all looking for her. The search covered Minnesota, Iowa, Florida, Louisiana and Corpus Christi, Texas.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said she is now going by the name Pamela Sellers Hutchinson.

That's the name of the victim in a homicide earlier this week at a Fort Meyers Beach, Florida condominium, where the second arrest warrant for Riess comes from. They said Riess targeted her to assume her identity.

Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose held a news conference call Friday and confirmed that.

"And it's believed the same firearm was used in both the Minnesota and Florida homicides. It's also believed Riess may be driving Hutchinson's car now which is a white Acura TL, it's a 2005 four-door vehicle," he said. "That vehicle has since been observed in Louisiana, and the latest sighting of that vehicle has been in Corpus Christi, Texas."

The Lee County Sheriff's Office announced Friday they obtained an arrest warrant for her.

"Upon arrival, deputies encountered a deceased 59 year old female, later identified as Pamela Hutchinson, who was found to have suffered fatal gunshot wounds. Mrs. Hutchinson's purse was found to be in disarray, and all cash, credit cards and identification appeared to have been removed," said Undersheriff Carmine Marceno, with the Lee County Sheriff's Office. "Investigation concluded that Riess is currently a person of interest in a recent homicide that took place in Dodge County, Minnesota. Our Major Crimes Unit has worked around the clock, and has obtained an arrest warrant for Riess, a white female with a date of birth of February 28th, 1962."

Undersheriff Marceno said Lois Riess is wanted for murder, grand theft and criminal use of personal identification. He said her tactic is to befriend women who look like her and steal their identity.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office and the Dodge County Attorney's Office announced Thursday they are preparing 2nd Degree Murder charges against her for the March, 2018 murder of her Husband David Riess.

In the last day we've found out she ditched her Minnesota car and assumed the identity of another person. Riess's 2005 white Cadillac Escalade was found abandoned in a Florida Park. Investigators believe she's sow driving a stolen 2005 white Acura TL with Florida license plate Y37TAA.

The search began last month, when David Riess was found murdered in his Blooming Prairie home. His business partner called Blooming Prairie Police and asked them to do a well fare check on him. He was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators said his wife transferred thousands of dollars from his business account using forged checks.

Her current whereabouts are unknown. She is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Both Sheriff's offices are urging the public to contact them or the BCA tipline at 1-877-966-6222 if they see her.