Officials: sirens in Pine Island nothing to be concerned about

Some Pine Island residents are wondering about tornado sirens going off Thursday night. Emergency officials say there's nothing to be excited about.

Olmsted County emergency officials say they'd gotten calls from concerned citizens, but the sirens didn't mean there was any kind of severe weather in the area. The tornado sirens went off in Pine Island for about half an hour Thursday night during the 9:00 hour. There were statewide tornado drills conducted Thursday at 1:45 and again at 6:45. That was part of Severe Weather Awareness Week in Minnesota. Emergency officials have said Pine Island has an older siren system that's triggered by Olmsted County, and they couldn't remotely shut the sirens down.

Eventually the Pine Island Emergency Management Director had to cut the power to the sirens. Officials both in Pine Island and Olmsted County were not able to say if the problem is now fixed.