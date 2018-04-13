Twins Friday night game postponed due to weather - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Twins Friday night game postponed due to weather

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) -

In a release Friday afternoon, the Minnesota Twins says Friday's 7:10 p.m. game against the Chicago White Sox has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The rescheduled game will be announced at a later date.

Fans are asked to visit the Twins website or the Target Field Box Office for detailed information regarding any April 13 game tickets.

