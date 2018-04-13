Minnesota State Patrol encouraging more women to join

The Minnesota state patrol is making a push to encourage women to join its ranks.

There are currently 52 women in the State Patrol, that's out of between 600 and 650 patrol officers.

In order to give people a better idea of what it's all about, the State Patrol is hosting an informational session at its Golden Valley facility.

There, women will have the opportunity to learn more about what the job is all about, and even practice the physical training test.

But most importantly, they'll be able to hear directly from women state troopers, like Lieutenant Christina Bogojevic.

"The career itself is very rewarding, you see people at their worst on some days but you also see them at their best," Lt. Bogojevic said. "We don't do the same thing every day. If you're not a fan of being in the office talk to a woman in law enforcement see what their experiences are because every agency offers something different too."

The informational session is Saturday afternoon from 1:00 to 3:30 p.m.

If you go, they ask that you wear comfortable workout clothes and RSVP by Friday night.

The email for that is patrol.recruiter@state.mn.us