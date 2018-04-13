Minnesota State Patrol encouraging more women to join

MPR said Friday it will pay Keillor $275,000 for limited, non-exclusive rights to those shows for three years as well as Keillor's "The Writer's Almanac," a short daily offering that featured Keillor reading poetry and literary bits.More >>
MPR said Friday it will pay Keillor $275,000 for limited, non-exclusive rights to those shows for three years as well as Keillor's "The Writer's Almanac," a short daily offering that featured Keillor reading poetry and literary bits.More >>
The rescheduled game will be announced at a later date.More >>
The rescheduled game will be announced at a later date.More >>
The Minnesota state patrol is making a push to encourage women to join its ranks. There are currently 52 women in the state patrol, that's out of between 600 and 650 patrol officers. In order to give people a better idea of what it's all about, the state patrol is hosting an informational session at its Golden Valley facility.More >>
The Minnesota state patrol is making a push to encourage women to join its ranks. There are currently 52 women in the state patrol, that's out of between 600 and 650 patrol officers. In order to give people a better idea of what it's all about, the state patrol is hosting an informational session at its Golden Valley facility.More >>
The reason for the speeding? State Patrol says that person claims they needed to use the restroom.More >>
The reason for the speeding? State Patrol says that person claims they needed to use the restroom.More >>
Details on how the collision happened have not yet been released. We do know the woman was conscious and talking when ambulance took her to the hospital.More >>
Details on how the collision happened have not yet been released. We do know the woman was conscious and talking when ambulance took her to the hospital.More >>
UPDATE: The Dodge County Sheriff's office said 2nd Degree Murder charges are now pending against Lois Riess for the murder of her husband David Riess in Blooming Prairie. Sheriff Scott Rose said the 2005 Cadillac Escalade that Lois Riess was believed to have been driving was found earlier this week in Florida. Investigators believe she now could be driving a stolen white 2005 Acura TL with Florida license plate Y37TAA.More >>
UPDATE: The Dodge County Sheriff's office said 2nd Degree Murder charges are now pending against Lois Riess for the murder of her husband David Riess in Blooming Prairie. Sheriff Scott Rose said the 2005 Cadillac Escalade that Lois Riess was believed to have been driving was found earlier this week in Florida. Investigators believe she now could be driving a stolen white 2005 Acura TL with Florida license plate Y37TAA.More >>
The Civic on First hotel developers got their conditional use permit approved in November. When the conditional use permit was approved, there were a few details that had to be changed before the final okay could be given.More >>
The Civic on First hotel developers got their conditional use permit approved in November. When the conditional use permit was approved, there were a few details that had to be changed before the final okay could be given.More >>
UPDATE: The Dodge County Sheriff's office said 2nd Degree Murder charges are now pending against Lois Riess for the murder of her husband David Riess in Blooming Prairie. Sheriff Scott Rose said the 2005 Cadillac Escalade that Lois Riess was believed to have been driving was found earlier this week in Florida. Investigators believe she now could be driving a stolen white 2005 Acura TL with Florida license plate Y37TAA.More >>
UPDATE: The Dodge County Sheriff's office said 2nd Degree Murder charges are now pending against Lois Riess for the murder of her husband David Riess in Blooming Prairie. Sheriff Scott Rose said the 2005 Cadillac Escalade that Lois Riess was believed to have been driving was found earlier this week in Florida. Investigators believe she now could be driving a stolen white 2005 Acura TL with Florida license plate Y37TAA.More >>
Details on how the collision happened have not yet been released. We do know the woman was conscious and talking when ambulance took her to the hospital.More >>
Details on how the collision happened have not yet been released. We do know the woman was conscious and talking when ambulance took her to the hospital.More >>
The Civic on First hotel developers got their conditional use permit approved in November. When the conditional use permit was approved, there were a few details that had to be changed before the final okay could be given.More >>
The Civic on First hotel developers got their conditional use permit approved in November. When the conditional use permit was approved, there were a few details that had to be changed before the final okay could be given.More >>
Upper Midwest residents longing for spring are facing another spell of wintry weather.More >>
Upper Midwest residents longing for spring are facing another spell of wintry weather.More >>
The reason for the speeding? State Patrol says that person claims they needed to use the restroom.More >>
The reason for the speeding? State Patrol says that person claims they needed to use the restroom.More >>