IA State Patrol: Speeder claims need for restroom

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KTTC) -

The Iowa State Patrol says they pulled a driver over near Cedar Falls for going 118 miles an hour.

The reason for the speeding? State Patrol says that person claims they needed to use the restroom.

According to the State Patrol's Facebook post, the driver was pulled over in an area where there were 3 gas stations in the last 7 miles.

Authorities are warning people to slow down.

72 people have died on Iowa's roadways so far this year.

