Austin community advised of sex offender

People in Austin are advised that a sex offender is moving into their community. The Austin Police Department is making the public aware that 24-year-old Evan Jon Hill is being released from jail on Monday and will be living in the area of the 700 block of 8th Street Northeast in Austin. Hill has a history of sexual conduct and contact with minor male and female victims between the ages of six and fourteen.

Information from the police department says Hill has served the sentence for his criminal sexual conduct crime and is transitioning into the community. Police are releasing this information under Minnesota law. Hill is currently facing no charges and police are not searching for him.

Authorities are trying to make the public aware that he is being released. People are encouraged to contact police if Hill is seen in an area where there are children.