Fire crews battle blaze at abandoned house fire in rural Dodge County

Fire crews spent a rainy Friday morning battling a house fire in rural Dodge County.

Firefighters went to the home at 3042 84th Ave. SE a bit after 2 a.m. with reports of a house fully engulfed in flames.

No one lives in the home, and there are no injuries involved, according to NewsCenter's Kilat Fitzgerald, who has been on the scene all morning.

After containing most of the fire by 5 a.m., the house flared up, creating large flames just an hour later.

There is a sign on the scene that says the land is state property. The roof collapsed soon after the fire picked up, making this more of a salvage effort for firefighters.

A fire chief on scene speculated lightning in the area could be a cause, but it's too early to know for sure.

Our crew was told just one truck remains on scene to monitor hot spots and control the burn.

