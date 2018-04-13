Power outage results from driver crashing into power pole - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Power outage results from driver crashing into power pole

NEAR ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

 A vehicle crashed into a pole along Highway 14, east of Rochester. It happened at Highway 14 and 60th Avenue Southeast, just after 3:15 a.m. Friday.

The call was diverted to the Minnesota State Patrol. 

Our crew on the scene learned the driver was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence. 

People's Energy Cooperative responded to the scene. The outage started with 55 customers losing power, but grew to about 604 customers by 7 a.m. Affected customers were in the area of Marion and Chester.

Sergeant James Schueller with the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said on the scene it would take a while for the accident scene to be cleared and power restored.

