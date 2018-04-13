Woman hospitalized following collision with Rochester city bus - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Woman hospitalized following collision with Rochester city bus

By Nathan Nakama, Executive Producer
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A woman was hit by a Rochester city bus Thursday evening near the intersection of Memorial Parkway SW and E Frontage road SW.

That's near Apache Mall.

Details on how the collision happened have not yet been released.

We do know the woman was conscious and talking when ambulance took her to the hospital.

Authorities haven't released her condition.

A second bus came by to pick up the stranded passengers.

