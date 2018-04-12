Ex-fraternity treasurer at UI charged with theft from group - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Ex-fraternity treasurer at UI charged with theft from group

By KTTC Newsroom
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -

A Muscatine man has been arrested and charged with theft after being accused of stealing from a University of Iowa fraternity's bank account.

The Press-Citizen reports that Iowa City police arrested 25-year-old Drew Rominger on Thursday. Online court records don't list an attorney for Rominger.

Police say Rominger made more than 70 cash withdrawals from the Alpha Chi Sigma fraternity bank account totaling nearly $21,000 between August 2016 and July 2017. Rominger told police he withdrew the money to pay the fraternity's bills, but the records showed multiple late fees and nonpayment of those bills.

Police say at the time of the thefts, Rominger was treasurer of Alpha Chi Sigma, a co-ed chemistry fraternity at the university. Rominger is charged with felony theft, which carries a maximum 10-year prison sentence.

