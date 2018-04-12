Ex-fraternity treasurer at UI charged with theft from group

Details on how the collision happened have not yet been released. We do know the woman was conscious and talking when ambulance took her to the hospital.More >>
UPDATE: The Dodge County Sheriff's office said 2nd Degree Murder charges are now pending against Lois Riess for the murder of her husband David Riess in Blooming Prairie. Sheriff Scott Rose said the 2005 Cadillac Escalade that Lois Riess was believed to have been driving was found earlier this week in Florida. Investigators believe she now could be driving a stolen white 2005 Acura TL with Florida license plate Y37TAA.
The Civic on First hotel developers got their conditional use permit approved in November. When the conditional use permit was approved, there were a few details that had to be changed before the final okay could be given.
A touching event tonight as hundreds gather in Rochester to raise money for two important groups in our area. Two veterans groups gathered to help support those that put their lives on the line to protect this nation.
Better Rochester hosted a "Donate to Drink" event Thursday at Cafe Steam.
A Muscatine man has been arrested and charged with theft after being accused of stealing from a University of Iowa fraternity's bank account. The Press-Citizen reports that Iowa City police arrested 25-year-old Drew Rominger on Thursday.
The Iowa Senate has declined to confirm a woman to the Iowa Board of Medicine because of an online comment she made about the LGBT community. The Des Moines Register reports that Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds' appointment of Katherine Asjes failed Wednesday.
Wisconsin farmers strapped by stagnant dairy and grain markets are expressing interest in growing industrial hemp this year.
Gov. Mark Dayton has criticized a self-described millionaire who says he legally qualified for food stamps and took them to prove the system is vulnerable to abuse.
One person suffered serious injuries while the other two injuries were minor.
Just before 2 a.m. Thursday, Verizon's alarm was activated by a burglary in progress.
The city of Rochester is in the final months of planning for the Broadway reconstruction project it hopes to incorporate several modes of transportation.
It started just after 10 p.m. in Eckles Township, along Alps Court Northwest, on the Bemidji KOA Campgrounds.
An argument between teenagers in Rochester turns violent when adults are brought into the fray.
Upper Midwest residents longing for spring are facing another spell of wintry weather.
Three Mower County Sheriff's deputies are getting statewide recognition for helping to keep drunk drivers off the road.
Federal prosecutors for Iowa say 38-year-old Anthony Robert McCarron, of Dubuque, was sentenced Wednesday in Cedar Rapids to 190 months in prison.
