Heroes Among Us fundraiser to support two important groups

A touching event tonight as hundreds gather in Rochester to raise money for two important groups in our area.

Two veterans groups gathered to help support those that put their lives on the line to protect this nation.

The night served as a fundraiser for the MN POW/MIA Riders and the local branch of the Military Order of the Purple Heart.

There was a raffle along with silent and live auctions for people to bid on.

Organizers say that it helps that the two groups were able to have a joint fundraiser.

They say that because of their size, alone they wouldn't have been able to get the same kind of support.

Taking care of each other is a large part of the reason many come out for this.

Like the Swenson family, who lost their son Curtis in Afghanistan in 2010.

"We're so fortunate to have the community here in Rochester and veterans groups that have all gathered around our family and helped us out," David Swenson, Curtis's Father said. "We feel it's so important to be able to give back to our community that so much has been given to us and we're so fortunate that way."

This is the second year for this event.

Last year they were able to raise 20 thousand dollars, that was split in half for the two groups.