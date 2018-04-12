Civic on First Hotel moves forward after minor setback

The Civic on First hotel developers got their conditional use permit approved in November.

When the conditional use permit was approved, there were a few details that had to be changed before the final okay could be given.

There were 11 conditions for approval.

According to workers at the Rochester-Olmsted planning department, the developer, EKN Development Group, submitted an amended plan.

They say that plan took care of the conditions but also tackled a billboard that is on the property.

Ebie Nakhjavani, CEO of EKN confirmed the billboard has put a bit of a hurdle on the process, pushing back construction by a couple months.

He mentioned that the amended changes alter the location of the billboard and that requires city approval.

We don't know the fine details at this time as the amended plan has not yet been made public.

The nine-story hotel does not yet have a flag, but EKN is in the process of picking one.

