Wisconsin farmers interested in growing industrial hemp

The Civic on First hotel developers got their conditional use permit approved in November. When the conditional use permit was approved, there were a few details that had to be changed before the final okay could be given.More >>
The Civic on First hotel developers got their conditional use permit approved in November. When the conditional use permit was approved, there were a few details that had to be changed before the final okay could be given.More >>
Better Rochester hosted a "Donate to Drink" event Thursday at Cafe Steam.More >>
Better Rochester hosted a "Donate to Drink" event Thursday at Cafe Steam.More >>
Wisconsin farmers strapped by stagnant dairy and grain markets are expressing interest in growing industrial hemp this year.More >>
Wisconsin farmers strapped by stagnant dairy and grain markets are expressing interest in growing industrial hemp this year.More >>
Gov. Mark Dayton has criticized a self-described millionaire who says he legally qualified for food stamps and took them to prove the system is vulnerable to abuse.More >>
Gov. Mark Dayton has criticized a self-described millionaire who says he legally qualified for food stamps and took them to prove the system is vulnerable to abuse.More >>
UPDATE: The Dodge County Sheriff's office said 2nd Degree Murder charges are now pending against Lois Riess for the murder of her husband David Riess in Blooming Prairie. Sheriff Scott Rose said the 2005 Cadillac Escalade that Lois Riess was believed to have been driving was found earlier this week in Florida. Investigators believe she now could be driving a stolen white 2005 Acura TL with Florida license plate Y37TAA.More >>
UPDATE: The Dodge County Sheriff's office said 2nd Degree Murder charges are now pending against Lois Riess for the murder of her husband David Riess in Blooming Prairie. Sheriff Scott Rose said the 2005 Cadillac Escalade that Lois Riess was believed to have been driving was found earlier this week in Florida. Investigators believe she now could be driving a stolen white 2005 Acura TL with Florida license plate Y37TAA.More >>
One person suffered serious injuries while the other two injuries were minor.More >>
One person suffered serious injuries while the other two injuries were minor.More >>
If you heard sirens going off Thursday afternoon or evening, that means it's tornado season.More >>
If you heard sirens going off Thursday afternoon or evening, that means it's tornado season.More >>
Several people from Leadership Greater Rochester get to try out their firefighting skills Thursday with members of the Rochester Fire Department. It's not everyday that citizens cut apart a car, get an up-close look at the Mayo One Medical Helicopter, or repel from a building.More >>
Several people from Leadership Greater Rochester get to try out their firefighting skills Thursday with members of the Rochester Fire Department. It's not everyday that citizens cut apart a car, get an up-close look at the Mayo One Medical Helicopter, or repel from a building.More >>
The House jobs and energy committee on Thursday advanced a bill allowing satellite broadband companies to tap into public funds they couldn't before.More >>
The House jobs and energy committee on Thursday advanced a bill allowing satellite broadband companies to tap into public funds they couldn't before.More >>
Just before 2 a.m. Thursday, Verizon's alarm was activated by a burglary in progress.More >>
Just before 2 a.m. Thursday, Verizon's alarm was activated by a burglary in progress.More >>
The city of Rochester is in the final months of planning for the Broadway reconstruction project it hopes to incorporate several modes of transportation.More >>
The city of Rochester is in the final months of planning for the Broadway reconstruction project it hopes to incorporate several modes of transportation.More >>
UPDATE: The Dodge County Sheriff's office said 2nd Degree Murder charges are now pending against Lois Riess for the murder of her husband David Riess in Blooming Prairie. Sheriff Scott Rose said the 2005 Cadillac Escalade that Lois Riess was believed to have been driving was found earlier this week in Florida. Investigators believe she now could be driving a stolen white 2005 Acura TL with Florida license plate Y37TAA.More >>
UPDATE: The Dodge County Sheriff's office said 2nd Degree Murder charges are now pending against Lois Riess for the murder of her husband David Riess in Blooming Prairie. Sheriff Scott Rose said the 2005 Cadillac Escalade that Lois Riess was believed to have been driving was found earlier this week in Florida. Investigators believe she now could be driving a stolen white 2005 Acura TL with Florida license plate Y37TAA.More >>
It started just after 10 p.m. in Eckles Township, along Alps Court Northwest, on the Bemidji KOA Campgrounds. BMore >>
It started just after 10 p.m. in Eckles Township, along Alps Court Northwest, on the Bemidji KOA Campgrounds. BMore >>
An argument between teenagers in Rochester turns violent when adults are brought into the fray.More >>
An argument between teenagers in Rochester turns violent when adults are brought into the fray.More >>
Upper Midwest residents longing for spring are facing another spell of wintry weather.More >>
Upper Midwest residents longing for spring are facing another spell of wintry weather.More >>
Three Mower County Sheriff's deputies are getting statewide recognition for helping to keep drunk drivers off the road.More >>
Three Mower County Sheriff's deputies are getting statewide recognition for helping to keep drunk drivers off the road.More >>
Federal prosecutors for Iowa say 38-year-old Anthony Robert McCarron, of Dubuque, was sentenced Wednesday in Cedar Rapids to 190 months in prison.More >>
Federal prosecutors for Iowa say 38-year-old Anthony Robert McCarron, of Dubuque, was sentenced Wednesday in Cedar Rapids to 190 months in prison.More >>