Dayton blasts millionaire who says he took food stamps

St. Paul, Minn. (AP) -

Gov. Mark Dayton has criticized a self-described millionaire who says he legally qualified for food stamps and took them to prove the system is vulnerable to abuse.

Rob Undersander of Waite Park told a legislative committee Wednesday that he and his wife collected about $6,000 in benefits they didn't need over 19 months, then gave the equivalent to charity.

Minnesota doesn't use a person's assets to determine food-stamp eligibility.

He said they qualified because his retirement income was low.

He was testifying for a bill to require that assets be counted.

The governor on Thursday joined other Democrats in condemning Undersander's actions.

Dayton said, "If I were him, I would have been ashamed to show up and disclose what I'd done."

He said public policy shouldn't be made on anecdotes.
 

