Rochester citizens train with firefighters

By Ala Errebhi, Reporter
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Several people from Leadership Greater Rochester get to try out their firefighting skills Thursday with members of the Rochester Fire Department.

It's not everyday that citizens cut apart a car, get an up-close look at the Mayo One Medical Helicopter, or repel from a building.

There were about 30 people from the LGR program taking part in the event. 

It was an opportunity to appreciate what firefighters and first responders do on a daily basis.

"It was great, it was a lot of fun. I appreciate the firefighters letting us have the opportunity to kind of experience what they do everyday and the way they train," said David Harper with LGR. "We're just learning again more about our community and learning about what our service members do, both our police department, our sheriff's office, Mayo One with the Mayo Clinic." 

LGR is a program run by the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation that aims to develop leaders through participation in community activities designed to encourage individual responsibility.

