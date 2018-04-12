Search for Lois Riess extends to Ft. Myers, FL

We have an update in the Blooming Prairie murder investigation. Last month, authorities found David Riess murdered in his home, and put out an arrest warrant for his wife, Lois Riess.

We now understand that the U.S. Marshals service in Fort Myers, Florida is involved in the search for her. We spoke with Deputy John Kinsey with the U.S. Marshals Service in Fort Myers, Florida, and he said they are working with the Marshals Service in Minnesota to try and find her.

Kinsey said the Marshals service in Minnesota sent them a lead, and they are helping locate Lois Riess, who is wanted as a person of interest in the murder investigation of her husband in Blooming Prairie.

We were not told what that lead is, exactly. An arrest warrant was issued for her in connection with her husband David Riess's murder. Investigators said she transferred nearly $10,000 from David's business account into his personal account.

Investigators believe she then forged his signature on three checks written from his personal account to herself for $11,000.

Here is where the trail heads south.

With the U.S. Marshals confirming they are tracking a lead in Fort Myers: it is coinciding with an unsolved homicide at an apartment at Ft. Myers Beach.

The News-Press newspaper reports a body of an older female was discovered in a room on the fourth floor of Marina Village at Snug Harbor about 6 p.m. Monday. She was found in the bathroom, bleeding from the ear, possibly dead a few days.

A vehicle was impounded from the scene, when we called the impound lot and asked about a vehicle with Lois Riess's license plate number, they told us to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office will only say they are treating the Marina Village death as a homicide.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Service are still searching for Lois Riess.



Additional video for this story provided by WBBH.