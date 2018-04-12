House bill would make money available to satellite broadband

If you heard sirens going off Thursday afternoon or evening, that means it's tornado season.More >>
We have an update in the Blooming Prairie murder investigation. Last month, authorities found David Riess murdered in his home, and put out an arrest warrant for his wife, Lois Riess. We now understand that the U.S. Marshals service in Fort Myers Florida is involved in the search for her.More >>
Several people from Leadership Greater Rochester get to try out their firefighting skills Thursday with members of the Rochester Fire Department. It's not everyday that citizens cut apart a car, get an up-close look at the Mayo One Medical Helicopter, or repel from a building.More >>
The House jobs and energy committee on Thursday advanced a bill allowing satellite broadband companies to tap into public funds they couldn't before.More >>
Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton is criticizing his predecessor, Republican Tim Pawlenty, who has announced plans to seek his old office.More >>
Upper Midwest residents longing for spring are facing another spell of wintry weather.More >>
The legislation doesn't require schools to have a health care provider present at games, but it limits legal liability if they do.More >>
Dayton said Thursday an increase in statewide suicides over the past eight years underscores the need of keeping the hotline afloat.More >>
The city of Rochester is in the final months of planning for the Broadway reconstruction project it hopes to incorporate several modes of transportation.More >>
It started just after 10 p.m. in Eckles Township, along Alps Court Northwest, on the Bemidji KOA Campgrounds. BMore >>
An argument between teenagers in Rochester turns violent when adults are brought into the fray.More >>
Three Mower County Sheriff's deputies are getting statewide recognition for helping to keep drunk drivers off the road.More >>
Federal prosecutors for Iowa say 38-year-old Anthony Robert McCarron, of Dubuque, was sentenced Wednesday in Cedar Rapids to 190 months in prison.More >>
Grace took matters into her own hands, meeting with Kasson City and Park leaders and plotting an area for a new merry-go-round to go in; one that's safe and accessible to everyone.More >>
The boy was unresponsive when he was brought to a Fergus Falls hospital Monday.More >>
