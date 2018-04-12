Smash and grab at Verizon store in Rochester - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Smash and grab at Verizon store in Rochester

Posted:

Just before 2 a.m. today, a Verizon alarm was activated by a smash and grab burglary. 

The store is located at 3780 Marketplace Drive in Northwest Rochester.

Police say it was a group of four people.  

The front glass door was shattered, and several display items were taken.

The suspects were in and out in less than 20 seconds, and were gone by the time police arrived.

Thousands of dollars worth of merchandise were stolen.

Police are examining surveillance footage as part of their investigation.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.