Smash and grab at Verizon store in Rochester

Just before 2 a.m. today, a Verizon alarm was activated by a smash and grab burglary.

The store is located at 3780 Marketplace Drive in Northwest Rochester.

Police say it was a group of four people.

The front glass door was shattered, and several display items were taken.

The suspects were in and out in less than 20 seconds, and were gone by the time police arrived.

Thousands of dollars worth of merchandise were stolen.

Police are examining surveillance footage as part of their investigation.