Time to take action: tornado sirens come alive during state-wide - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Time to take action: tornado sirens come alive during state-wide drill

Posted:
By Jacob Murphey, Anchor/Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(KTTC) -

This time each year, sirens blare across the Midwest, giving all of us a chance to prepare for the worse, if or when it happens. 

Minnesota's Severe Weather Awareness Week reaches its peak Thursday with state-wide tornado drills. Schools, businesses, and families are all encouraged to create an action plan and practice it through. 

The first sirens will come to life at 1:45 p.m., when students and coworkers will take shelter.  At 6:45 p.m., another drill gives second shift workers and families a chance to take part. 
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.