Throwback Thursday: Peace Plaza comes to life

By Jacob Murphey, Anchor/Producer
In 2006, plans to revamp Peace Plaza and create a pedestrian plaza on 1st St. SW in Rochester began to take shape.

The new plaza was designed by Yaggy Colby Associates, and featured elements meant to evoke a sense of nature in the urban environment, including a meandering blue concrete "river". 

Construction on the project began in 2007 and lasted well into 2008, as evidenced by this photo taken on April 23, 2008. This picture from the archives of the History Center of Olmsted County shows the new site of the Peace Fountain under construction outside the Chateau Theatre. 

Once installed, it marked one end of the meandering "river". Since completion, the pedestrian plaza has served as one of Rochester's most popular gathering places. With DMC's Heart of the City visions, who knows what that plaza will look like ten years from now.
 

